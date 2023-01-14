Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $35.65.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.