Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

