GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

GFT Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

GFT Technologies stock opened at €35.55 ($38.23) on Friday. GFT Technologies has a 1-year low of €27.70 ($29.78) and a 1-year high of €49.00 ($52.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $935.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.30.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

