Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOD opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of -332.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 55.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 70.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

