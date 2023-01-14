Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 520 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 2.7 %

GLEN opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.18.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.