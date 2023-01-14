Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.31) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.18. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

