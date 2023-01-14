Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $153.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

