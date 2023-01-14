Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.