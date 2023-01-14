Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $3.31 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

