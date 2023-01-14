Graypoint LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $21,959,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18,873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $405.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

