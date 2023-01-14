GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a report on Wednesday.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

