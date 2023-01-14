Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.51 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

