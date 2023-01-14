HC Wainwright Comments on IMV Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter.

IMV Trading Up 5.0 %

IMV Company Profile

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. IMV has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.