Head-To-Head Comparison: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) versus Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Getaround and SP Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 SP Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Getaround presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 351.39%. SP Plus has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Getaround’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround is more favorable than SP Plus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% SP Plus 3.33% 24.42% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getaround and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Getaround and SP Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A SP Plus $1.18 billion 0.63 $31.70 million $2.31 16.02

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SP Plus beats Getaround on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

