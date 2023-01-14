HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Buys $217,227.81 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HEI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

