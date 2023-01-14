Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Buys £28,300 in Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($34,478.56).

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 287 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.84. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £448.00 million and a PE ratio of 5,740.00.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.