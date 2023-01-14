Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 5th.

HEN3 stock opened at €64.98 ($69.87) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

