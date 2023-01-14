Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

