Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $148.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

