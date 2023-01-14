Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

