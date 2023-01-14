Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

