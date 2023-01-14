Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.