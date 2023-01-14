HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.