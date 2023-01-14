Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

