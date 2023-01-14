Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR BOSS opened at €59.70 ($64.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.80. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of €59.12 ($63.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

