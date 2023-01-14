i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
IAUX stock opened at 2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of 1.52 and a twelve month high of 3.28.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
