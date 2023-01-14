i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.73. i-80 Gold has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$901.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.