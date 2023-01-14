Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 614 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $32,938,000. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average is $300.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.