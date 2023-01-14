Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $31.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $888.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

