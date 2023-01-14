ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.