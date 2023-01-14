IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $479.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.