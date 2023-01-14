Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$75.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a market cap of C$38.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.69.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.