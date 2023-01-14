Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

INFY opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

