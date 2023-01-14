Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
NOTV stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.43. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
