Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Inotiv Stock Up 6.3 %

NOTV stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.43. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.