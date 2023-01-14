Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 78 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($455.19).

LON BP opened at GBX 485 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £87.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 560 ($6.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.58).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

