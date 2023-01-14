Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($182.93).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($183.24).

On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($171.71).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 22 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($20.64).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.18) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.58 ($1.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 968.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.54).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

