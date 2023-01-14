Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($182.93).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($183.24).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($171.71).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 22 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($20.64).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.18) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.58 ($1.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 968.00.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
