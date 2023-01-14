Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.10 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($185.31).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($179.61).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($185.67).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.90) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.75 ($6.77).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

