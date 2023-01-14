Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £142 ($173.00).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Roy Twite purchased 12 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($16.05) per share, for a total transaction of £158.04 ($192.54).
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Roy Twite bought 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($180.65).
IMI Stock Performance
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,473 ($17.95) on Friday. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,699 ($20.70). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,370.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,258.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
