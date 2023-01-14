Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £142 ($173.00).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Roy Twite purchased 12 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($16.05) per share, for a total transaction of £158.04 ($192.54).

On Tuesday, November 8th, Roy Twite bought 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($180.65).

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,473 ($17.95) on Friday. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,699 ($20.70). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,370.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,258.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IMI

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.32) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,655 ($20.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.69) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.