Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($184.21).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Clive Brown acquired 62 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($181.29).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.52) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 213.50 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 577 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.17) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.87) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

