Insider Buying: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 80,035 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,107,215 shares in the company, valued at $89,351,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

