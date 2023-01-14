Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($183.26).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.68).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 333.80 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,708.89. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 353.40 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.25 ($4.28).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

