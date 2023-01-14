Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($183.26).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.68).
Rotork Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ROR opened at GBX 333.80 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,708.89. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 353.40 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.