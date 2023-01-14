Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 139 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($181.20).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($183.21).

On Thursday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 172 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($182.31).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 2.8 %

SBRE opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.00. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sabre Insurance Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.50) to GBX 119 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

