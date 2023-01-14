Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $77,090.04 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.59 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

