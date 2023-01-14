Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $631,650.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $270.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $279.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $182.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

