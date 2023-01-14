Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,522,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,054,785.78.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total value of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total value of C$101,942.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total value of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$85.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.98.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

