Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.3 %

CDAY stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $85.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.