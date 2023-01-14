Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 17,834 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $29.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
