Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $210,140.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 2,800 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $210,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $79.36 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

