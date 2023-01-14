Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

