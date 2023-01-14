Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Sells $60,537.72 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $60,537.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

