Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells 60,490 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

